Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan sits down with Nikki Haley for an exclusive interview

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she doesn't always agree with former President Donald Trump's communications, style or approach, but she backs his policies.

She was discussing Trump's extended remarks Friday criticizing writer E. Jean Carroll and other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

In an interview with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, Haley was asked by Brennan about Trump's comments, which followed his brief appearance in a federal appeals court.

The former president was in court to try to overturn a $5 million judgment finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. Brennan asked Haley if airing grievances about women is the best use of Trump's time, and what kind of message it sends to women voters.

"Well, I think the focus for me is on policy," Haley replied, as Brennan noted that Trump is the Republican presidential nominee.

"And I've always said, 'Look, if I thought Biden or Trump were great candidates, I wouldn't have run for president,'" Haley said. "I ran because I thought I could do a better job."

Brennan followed up, "You don't think he's a good candidate?

"I think he is the Republican nominee," Haley replied. "And I think putting him against Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee — for me, it's not a question. Now, do I agree with his style, do I agree with his approach, do I agree with his communications? No."

But on policy, Haley said, she said she agrees with Trump on a lot.

"These are the candidates we have been given," Haley said.

Haley also told Brennan she hasn't been asked to campaign for Trump and isn't advising him or his campaign, but she remains "on standby."

The former GOP presidential candidate said she spoke with Trump in June and offered to help. At the Republican convention, she offered her "strong endorsement" of Trump, even though Trump and Haley have offered harsh assessments of each other in the past.

"You know, he knows I'm on standby," the former South Carolina governor said. "I talked to him back in June. He's aware that I'm ready if he ever needs me to do that."

With the first debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris approaching Tuesday, Haley said she's not advising the president, "and that's his choice — whatever he decides to do with his campaign, he can do that." But "should he ask, I'm happy to be helpful."

