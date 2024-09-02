Skip to Content
National Politics

President Biden, Vice President Harris meet in Situation Room to discuss hostage deal

By ,
today at 11:36 AM
Published 11:51 AM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the White House Situation Room with the American hostage deal negotiation team Monday.

The president is once again repeating feelings of devastation and outrage in a post on X.

He wrote that Hamas leaders would pay for their crimes following the deaths of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

President Biden said that the team discussed next steps in the ongoing effort to secure the release of hostages and bring them home.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content