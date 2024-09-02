President Biden, Vice President Harris meet in Situation Room to discuss hostage deal

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the White House Situation Room with the American hostage deal negotiation team Monday.

The president is once again repeating feelings of devastation and outrage in a post on X.

He wrote that Hamas leaders would pay for their crimes following the deaths of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

President Biden said that the team discussed next steps in the ongoing effort to secure the release of hostages and bring them home.