Secret Service agents placed on leave following assassination attempt on Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some Secret Service officials have been placed on leave following the Trump assassination attempt.

Multiple officials were put on leave after former President Donald Trump's July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which injured the former president and killed one other person.

The leave also includes the Secret Service's special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office, whose office was responsible for coordinating the security plan with local law enforcement leading up to the rally.

The exact number of officials on leave have not been confirmed, but the number may continue to grow as the internal investigation continues.