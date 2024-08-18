Kentucky governor on union labor and Vice President Harris’ economic plan

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about Vice President Harris' economic plan and price gouging.

"I pursued price gouging statutes and their violations when it comes to the price of gas in Kentucky, and we won and ultimately returned millions of dollars to our people. This isn't about trying to price fix. It's just making sure that the economy is operating the way it should, that this is really supply and demand, which we all respect. It's no different than what Teddy Roosevelt did in breaking up monopolies. It's just making sure we have the right regulations and tools in place to make sure everybody is playing the game fairly and by the rules." Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)

During the interview, Brennan and Beshear talked about union labor, with Brennan asking if "companies are opening plants in right-to-work states," like Kentucky, "because the labor is simply cheaper," to which Beshear answered:

"I have never heard a employer talk about Right to Work in Kentucky. In fact, we've opened a number of facilities that have union workers. We see more and more companies using the building trades union labor to build their facilities. In fact, union membership has gone up in Kentucky each of the last two years, and certainly, our building trades are busier than they have ever been. This may be the golden age of union labor in Kentucky, despite having those terrible statutes on the books, but my job as governor isn't to whine or complain about the statutes we have, but to go out and to build the best lives for our people, and certainly, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the B Program, they require reasonable wages, where employers immediately turn to labor, to organized labor, because they know they're the most skilled and the very best. And I'm now seeing better interaction between companies and organized labor than I have in decades. It's really exciting."

