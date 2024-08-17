Former New York congressman expected to plead guilty

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former New York Congressman George Santos is expected to plead guilty on Monday to multiple counts in his fraud indictment.

A hearing for the planned guilty plea is set for 3:00pm Eastern on Monday in federal court.

A lawyer for Santos was asked for comments but did not return the request.

The former congressman previously pleaded not guilty on a range of financial crimes, including collecting unemployment benefits while actually working, and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses such as designer clothing.

These criminal charges all coming after Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives in December of last year.