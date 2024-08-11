Girl Scouts meet Vice President Kamala Harris

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For only the second time in recent history, a woman has the backing of a major political party for her run to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with a Girl Scout troop in Wisconsin last week, and they are sharing their experience of seeing a woman in high office.

"And I'll tell you, about an hour after I landed, I met a collection of young leaders from Girl Scout Troop 3307," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I had fun looking at the airplane, and I loved the noise. It was so fun," said Mosley Grunewald, one the Girl Scouts that met Harris.

The hopeful leaders of tomorrow from Chippewa Falls were there to greet Kamala Harris when she arrived in Eau Claire for a campaign rally.

"Oh, they were spectacular. None of them taller than three feet," the vice president expressed.

But these scouts have big dreams.

"I want to be a doctor," said Frankie Bushman, another member of the Girl Scout troop that met Harris.

Shooting for the sky and even bigger.

"I wanna be the next girl president. But I know it's going to be a lot of work. I'm going to work hard," said Marybeth Crise, another member of the Girl Scout troop that met Harris.

Katie Crise is a troop leader and says the display of female leadership is paramount for the kids. They even got to meet Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez.

"It was just a great opportunity to see women in such high office in our country. Girl Scouts is about developing leadership skills to be strong independent women in our world that work for the community and for positive change," Katie expressed.

The visit is no doubt leaving a lasting impact on the Girls Scouts troop.