Federal judge approves request to delay Trump’s election interference case

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Another delay in former President Donald Trump's election interference case, but this is a delay that Special Counsel Jack Smith requested.

Smith asked for more time to propose next steps in the case because his office is still analyzing how the Supreme Court's immunity decision in early July affects the case.

The Supreme Court ruled that trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as president.

On Friday, a federal judge granted Smith's request for a delay, giving Smith and Trump's lawyers until August 30 to submit a joint status report.