President Biden approves Florida’s state of emergency

today at 2:55 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden has approved Florida's State of Emergency declaration.

The approval comes as Florida braces for the incoming Tropical Storm Debby, which is expected to build into a hurricane.

As the storm approaches, Biden has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts.

Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the North Atlantic hurricane season and is expected to move ashore Monday morning.

