Arkansas Senator on Trump’s NABJ comments and prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton spoke with Ed O'Keefe on Face the Nation Sunday about former President Donald Trump's comments about Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention last week.

"I watched his conversation at the National Association of Black Journalists...he wasn't saying that what matters is how she identifies as her race. He explicitly said he didn't care. One was fine. The other was fine. Both was fine. She identifies as a dangerous San Francisco liberal that's the danger to the American people." Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

During the interview, O'Keefe and Cotton talked about the Russian prisoner swap that happened last week.

"We all join in the joy for the family and friends of the American hostages that were released. We're always welcoming them back. Unfortunately, that joy is tempered by the reality that they're going to be more hostages in the future, and families are going to have to grieve for their absence in the future, because Vladimir Putin, just like the Ayatollahs, have played Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like a fiddle. I mean, there's even reports suggesting that Putin specifically took Evan Gershkovich hostage because of previous failed hostage exchanges between the Biden-Harris administration and Russia, because he was a prominent reporter for a prominent global media company. What you see now is there's a market for this kind of hostage taking. That's why the Ayatollahs take hostages, because they got $6 billion from Joe Biden. You didn't have that with Donald Trump. He got more than 50 hostages back to the United States without paying a dime of ransom, or having any high profile prisoner exchange. He also was willing to use our military to conduct hostage rescue missions, another thing that Joe Biden has never done. So of course, we join in rejoicing at the return of the American hostages. But we have to realize that if Kamala Harris is elected president, it is once again going to be open season on Americans overseas." Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

To watch more of O'Keefe's interview with Cotton, click here.