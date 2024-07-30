Skip to Content
National Politics

President Biden pays respects to Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

By ,
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:16 AM

HOUSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden was in Houston Monday evening to pay his respects to longtime U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The president arrived at Houston City Hall rotunda carrying a bouquet of flowers that he placed on a small table in front of the flag draped casket.

He stood with members of the late Congresswoman's family as he bowed his head, made the sign of the cross, and placed his right hand on the casket.

Jackson Lee is only the second person to be bestowed the rare honor of lying in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda. She represented her Houston district for 30 years.

A funeral service is planned for Thursday with the eulogy delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jackson Lee passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 74-years-old.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content