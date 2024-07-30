President Biden pays respects to Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden was in Houston Monday evening to pay his respects to longtime U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The president arrived at Houston City Hall rotunda carrying a bouquet of flowers that he placed on a small table in front of the flag draped casket.

He stood with members of the late Congresswoman's family as he bowed his head, made the sign of the cross, and placed his right hand on the casket.

Jackson Lee is only the second person to be bestowed the rare honor of lying in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda. She represented her Houston district for 30 years.

A funeral service is planned for Thursday with the eulogy delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jackson Lee passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 74-years-old.