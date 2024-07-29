President Biden calls for Supreme Court reform

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden is calling for bold reforms to restore trust and accountability when it comes to the presidency and the United States Supreme Court.

On Monday afternoon, President Biden will endorse the proposals during a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library.

He is expected to propose term limits for Supreme Court justices and a constitutional amendment to counteract their recent presidential immunity decision.

The amendment would partially overturn the landmark decision by making clear former presidents do not enjoy criminal immunity from federal criminal indictments. However, it would not apply to state indictments.

The president will also voice support for a binding code of conduct for the justices.

Following this, Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement saying: