President Biden calls for Supreme Court reform
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden is calling for bold reforms to restore trust and accountability when it comes to the presidency and the United States Supreme Court.
On Monday afternoon, President Biden will endorse the proposals during a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library.
He is expected to propose term limits for Supreme Court justices and a constitutional amendment to counteract their recent presidential immunity decision.
The amendment would partially overturn the landmark decision by making clear former presidents do not enjoy criminal immunity from federal criminal indictments. However, it would not apply to state indictments.
The president will also voice support for a binding code of conduct for the justices.
Following this, Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement saying:
"In the course of our Nation's history, trust in the Supreme Court of the United States has been critical to achieving equal justice under law. President Biden and I strongly believe that the American people must have confidence in the Supreme Court. Yet today, there is a clear crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court as its fairness has been called into question after numerous ethics scandals and decision after decision overturning long-standing precedent.
That is why President Biden and I are calling on Congress to pass important reforms – from imposing term limits for Justices' active service, to requiring Justices to comply with binding ethics rules just like every other federal judge. And finally, in our democracy, no one should be above the law. So we must also ensure that no former President has immunity for crimes committed while in the White House.
These popular reforms will help to restore confidence in the Court, strengthen our democracy, and ensure no one is above the law."