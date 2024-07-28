Sen. Lindsey Graham on Israel-Hezbollah tensions, SCOTUS reform and J.D. Vance

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation Sunday about tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

"I think Iran is behind all of this. And until we put Iran on notice that we're going to hold you accountable for attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas against Israel, you're going to get more of the same the attack of October the seventh was designed to stop normalization, in my view between Saudi Arabia and Israel. So, until the Iranians believe they're gonna get hit, that we start putting their oil refineries on a target list. You're gonna get more of this when it comes to Iran, Biden-Harris had been a colossal failure in terms of controlling the Ayatollah. They've enriched him and Israel's paying the price." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

When asked if this conflict could spiral and "open up a second front," Graham said:

"Yeah. Yeah, what I worry the most about is a sprint to a nuclear weapon. The Director of National Intelligence gave the Senate a report last week about the status of the Iranian nuclear program and their malign activities, helping their proxies, like Hezbollah and Hamas throughout the Mid East. It was stunning. I am very worried that not only you could open up a second front, but they could use these three or four months before our election to sprint to a nuclear weapon. And we have to put them on notice that cannot happen."

During the interview, Costa and Graham talked about a potential Supreme Court reform package. While Graham's colleague, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), endorsed the idea of a Supreme Court reform, Graham said, "No."

"[President Biden] wants to destroy the court. They want to pack the court. They want her to undercut the conservative court. They've tried to marginalize the court and destroy the Roberts Court. The Roberts Court has brought constitutional balance back to the court and the liberals in this country want to pack the court. They want to destroy the court. So their initiatives coming from Biden will be dead on arrival in the Senate. They have no desire to make the court better. They're just trying to make it more liberal." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Earlier in the interview, Costa and Graham talked about former President Trump's pick for Vice President, J.D. Vance, and was asked if the former president regrets having Vance on the ticket, to which Graham answered:

"No, not at all, because J.D. Vance has one of the most compelling stories in American politics. When you look at his background, what he overcome early in life to be who he is, he went to Iraq, he didn't have to, went to Yale Law School, he became a Marine. That's no small deal. The American First Agenda will be in good hands with J.D. no matter who the Democrats pick, Vice President Harris picks to be her running mate, they will buy into her agenda. And her agenda is the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. She is the most liberal senator in the United States Senate. And there's been enough drugs on her watch as border czar Fentanyl to come in through the border to kill everybody in the world. So, the America described by Senator Schumer, where Biden did a great job, is not connecting with the American people. We're on the wrong track. The American people know it, and J.D. Vance will help President Trump get us on the right track. And if you'd expect Kamala Harris, the border czar that's been a miserable failure on that issue to get us back on the right track. It would be a colossal mistake. So, we're in good shape on the Republican side. Policy matters in this election. If this is a policy election, we win." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

