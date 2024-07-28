Sen. Chuck Schumer on latest airstrikes, Biden dropping out, potential VP picks, and more

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation Sunday on the Israeli airstrikes that hit a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people including several children.

"We know that Iran, through its surrogates, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, is really the real evil in this area. And Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas. It's sort of- it shows you how bad Iran and its surrogates are. These were Arab kids they shot out...they sent missiles at and they don't even care who that is. But having said that, I don't think anyone wants a wider war. So, I hope there are moves to de-escalate." Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader

He also touched on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the House chamber last week.

"I went to this speech because the relationship between Israel and America is ironclad and I wanted to show that. But at the same time, as everyone knows, I have serious disagreements with the way Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted these policies." Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader

During the interview, Costa and Schumer talked about his role in President Biden's decision to not run again for a second term.

"Let's look at President Biden's record. He's had one of the most amazing presidencies we've had in decades, passing so many good things: the infrastructure bill, the IRA bill, getting the price of prescription drugs down for the first time, going against the NRA successfully, helping our veterans with burn pits. So he's had an amazingly successful record. And he's always done what's right for America. And I respect him, I respect his patriotism, I respect the amazing things he's done. We work together on many of them...I'm not going to get into the specifics. But...President Biden will walk away from the presidency with his head held high, because of all the great things he's done and because he put America first. He always has." Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader

Costa and Schumer talked about the candidates rumored to be under consideration to join Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

"I have complete confidence that Vice President Harris will choose a top notch ticket, and a top notch vice presidential candidate. We have a lot of...we have a very strong bench. There are a lot of good choices. I have confidence in her choice," Schumer shared.

Before the interview concluded, Costa and Schumer talked about President Biden's intention to push for Supreme Court reform in the remainder of his presidency, with Schumer saying:

"The Supreme Court is a morass. First, it's an ethical morass. The idea that wealthy individuals, many of them right-wing, can both have pay for cases before the Court and at the same time, give justices gifts or trips is outrageous. And frankly, Chief Justice Roberts isn't doing enough to curb it. But it's a morass and even a worse way this is a MAGA, right-wing Court. It's already taken the right away, the right to choose, it could very well go further on that, I fear it will. It's siding with the wealthiest of individuals and the powerful interests over the average working family. And it even threatens democracy when it says that a president can get immunity even for certain acts in the presidency. So this Court is just a morass, both ethically and substantively. And I think we will look at all the various proposals and see what should be done."

To watch more of Costa's full interview with Schumer, click here.