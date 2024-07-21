Secret Service denied requests for more security resources at Trump events

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Secret Service denied requests for more security at Trump events prior to the assassination attempt.

The repeated denials for more personnel and other security resources came over the last two years, before the attempt on Trump's life at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

However, the Secret Service denied those requests due to a lack of resources to fulfill them, not an unwillingness.

The Washington Post reported that Secret Service agents assigned to Trump had requested magnetometers and additional at larger public gatherings Trump attended as well as more snipers and specialty teams at other outdoor events.

The Secret Service has nearly doubled their budget in recent years, but the personnel shortage has still continued, and the number of senior officials requiring security has also increased as the number of potential threats to them have diversified.