Secretary Mayorkas says RFK Jr. will get Secret Service protection

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will receive Secret Service protection.

According to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, it comes at the direction of President Joe Biden as a result of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"In light of this weekend's events, the President has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy, Jr.," Mayorkas spoke.

Prior to that, former President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, calling for RFK Jr. to receive Secret Service protection.

Kennedy's father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy as well as his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated less than five years apart.

In post shared to X, RFK Jr. thanked the president for granting him Secret Service protection. The presidential candidate also thanked those who have worked to keep him safe over the past year as he took to the campaign trail.