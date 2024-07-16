Skip to Content
One person killed blocks away from RNC security perimeter

today at 2:35 PM
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The incident involved a police officer from Columbus, Ohio and occurred at King Park, just outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention (RNC).

A large police presence could be seen in the area and the U.S. Secret Service is reportedly en route to the scene.

Witnesses say that two individuals were involved in a fistfight, prompting police to intervene.

Officials said no officers have been injured.

Columbus police officers, along with officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide, are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.

