Former President Trump calls for RFK Jr. to have Secret Service

today at 11:39 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is calling for Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to get Secret Service protection.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "In light of what's going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection - immediately."

Trump added, "Given the history of the Kennedy family, this is the obvious right thing to do."

Kennedy's father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated while campaigning for president in Los Angeles in 1968.

His uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated while in office in Dallas in 1963.

Dillon Fuhrman

