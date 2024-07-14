Skip to Content
Former President Trump posts to his Truth Social following rally shooting

By
today at 2:38 PM
Published 2:51 PM

BUTLER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will remain resilient in the face of "wickedness" after an assassination attempt.

The former president's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania was cut short after a gunman opened fire. Law enforcement has confirmed that the shooter is dead.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump thanked those who prayed for him and extended his condolences to additional victims of the shooting.

The former president continued on to say, "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans."

He also indicated that he will still be in attendance for the Republican National Convention (RNC), which is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this week.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

