Arkansas senator on Trump rally shooting
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday, where he spoke about the shots fired at former President Trump on Saturday.
"It was a difficult day for Americans...I want to join President Trump and express expressing my gratitude for the secret service agents and the law enforcement officers who acted so quickly skillfully and bravely to protect him and the supporters at the rally and express my condolences to the family of the man who was killed by the shooter and those who are still in critical condition today, I had a chance to speak with President Trump this morning. He's doing well. He's in good spirits. He's very grateful for the prayers that Americans have sent to him and all those who are affected at the rally. He's also focused on moving ahead to the convention this week in Milwaukee. So it's a tough day but President Trump is resilient as are his supporters and as is our nation."Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)
The gunman who fired shots at former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night has been identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about an hour south of Butler. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper at the rally, officials said.
During the interview, Brennan asked Cotton what did he think about the "security posture" as of now, and if he thinks it needs to be "increased further," to which Cotton said:
"First off, let me speak about the immediate upcoming event in Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention...President Trump has said it's going on as planned. I will be there next week. I look forward to speaking on behalf of President Trump. I encourage all the delegates and everyone else who's going to the convention to go there with confidence that it will be frankly, maybe the safest place in America. Over the next week, there have been threats on occasion against legislators. There was an attempted mass murder of Republican congressman at a baseball practice a few years ago, Steve Scalise congressman for Louisiana was gravely injured. Um Obviously, the Capitol police did a great job in that moment. They do a great job trying to protect us, not only in the Capitol, but make sure we're aware of threats. The president is different from 535 legislators. That's why he has the secret service and full time details. That's why campaigns like President Trump's habit. But I think the Capitol police do a great job in trying to protect all legislators. And I'm confident that the Capitol police, the secret service, local law enforcement and every other law enforcement agency next week at the Republican National Convention again, will make it probably the safest place in America."