Arkansas senator on Trump rally shooting

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday, where he spoke about the shots fired at former President Trump on Saturday.

"It was a difficult day for Americans...I want to join President Trump and express expressing my gratitude for the secret service agents and the law enforcement officers who acted so quickly skillfully and bravely to protect him and the supporters at the rally and express my condolences to the family of the man who was killed by the shooter and those who are still in critical condition today, I had a chance to speak with President Trump this morning. He's doing well. He's in good spirits. He's very grateful for the prayers that Americans have sent to him and all those who are affected at the rally. He's also focused on moving ahead to the convention this week in Milwaukee. So it's a tough day but President Trump is resilient as are his supporters and as is our nation." Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

The gunman who fired shots at former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night has been identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about an hour south of Butler. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper at the rally, officials said.

During the interview, Brennan asked Cotton what did he think about the "security posture" as of now, and if he thinks it needs to be "increased further," to which Cotton said: