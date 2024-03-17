Former Vice President on not endorsing Trump, abortion and more

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about the events that took place on January 6.

"I've no doubt in my mind...that some people were caught up in the moment and that entered the Capitol, and they're certainly entitled to due process of law for any nonviolent activities that day. But the assaults on police officers, ultimately an environment that claimed lives is something that I think was tragic that day and I'll never diminish it." Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States of America

During the interview, Brennan and Pence talked about why the former vice president will not endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"During my presidential campaign, the president and I have profound differences. Many people think it's just over January 6th. And frankly, the fact that the president continues to insist that that I had the right to overturn the election that day is a fundamental difference. But I want to be clear that uh you know, I've forgiven the president in my heart for what happened that day. As a Christian, I'm required to do that have prayed for him in that regard. But the issue of fealty to the Constitution is not a small matter, but it's not just that. I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump this year also has to do with the fact that he is walking away, not just from keeping faith with the constitution on that day, but also...with a commitment to fiscal responsibility, a commitment of the sanctity of life, uh a commitment to American leadership in the world." Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States of America

Later in the interview, Brennan and Pence talked about the former vice president's views on abortion and IVF, with Pence saying:

"I'm someone that believes in the sanctity of human life.That life begins at conception. My family...is benefited by fertility treatments and I think they should be protected. But I also believe that in the days ahead, we would do well to ensure that unborn human life, including embryos are properly treated and properly respected in the law." Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States of America

