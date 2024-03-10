Bernie Sanders on calls for temporary ceasefire and Biden

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about getting humanitarian aid into Gaza and calls for a temporary ceasefire.

"What you need right now is a ceasefire tomorrow so that the trucks, the massive amount of humanitarian aid, can come in to feed the people who are starving. But you have. Hamas is dedicated to destroying Israel. You have the Netanyahu government which is dedicated to destroying Hamas. I think at the end of the day, Hamas cannot be continuing to run Gaza and the Netanyahu government cannot continue to run Israel if we're going to ever bring peace to that region." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

During the interview, Sanders spoke with Brennan talked about the need for independent voters to support President Joe Biden in a second term.

"The contrast between Biden and Trump is day and night. The election of Trump would be a disaster for this country. And in my view of the world, we've got to come together, reelect Biden, but at the same time, we have to demand that we have a progressive agenda, where we have an economy that works for all, not just a few." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

