President Biden makes a surprise visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden made a surprise visit on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday.
Biden stepped on stage after the announced guest, comedian and actor Amy Poehler, noted that Biden had been a guest on Meyers' first show when he was Vice President. Poehler said she could get him to return, prompting Biden to enter to "Hail to the Chief."
During the interview, Biden, who, at 81, is the oldest-ever U.S. leader, addressed concerns about his age.
"Well, a couple of things. Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy, he's about as old as I am. But he can't remember his wife's name. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are. Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years, they've been solid American positions. And I really mean this sincerely. I think it's about, about the future."President Joe Biden
The president also spoke about Gaza and a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.
"There'll be a ceasefire while that takes place. Ramadan is coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out. That gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in.
They also have to take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians who are being used as pawns by Hamas.
In the meantime, there are too many innocent people that are being killed, and Israel has slowed down the attacks in Rafah. They made a commitment to me [that] they're gonna see to it that there's the ability to evacuate significant portions of Rafah before they go and take out the remainder of Hamas. But it's a process.
And look, Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up without this incredibly conservative government they have and Ben-Gvir and others, I've known every major foreign policy leader in Israel since Golda Meir, they're going to lose support from around the world. And that is not in Israel's interest."President Joe Biden