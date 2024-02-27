President Biden makes a surprise visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden made a surprise visit on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday.

Biden stepped on stage after the announced guest, comedian and actor Amy Poehler, noted that Biden had been a guest on Meyers' first show when he was Vice President. Poehler said she could get him to return, prompting Biden to enter to "Hail to the Chief."

During the interview, Biden, who, at 81, is the oldest-ever U.S. leader, addressed concerns about his age.

"Well, a couple of things. Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy, he's about as old as I am. But he can't remember his wife's name. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are. Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years, they've been solid American positions. And I really mean this sincerely. I think it's about, about the future." President Joe Biden

The president also spoke about Gaza and a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.