Nikki Haley on mental acuity, Trump’s comments on Russha and military, and Israel-Hamas War

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential nominee and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Haley is the last candidate standing between former Donald Trump and the Republican nomination.

During the interview, Brennan and Haley talked about mental acuity, and whether Haley is concerned this will turn off some older voters.

"What I've said is we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for 50 and up. But what happened with Joe Biden this week, and what we've seen with Donald Trump is another example of why. We have to face the reality of the fact that when you get to those ages, you get diminished. These are people making decisions on our national security. These are people making decisions on the future of our economy. We need to know they're at the top of their game." Nikki Haley, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Former South Carolina Governor

Brennan and Haley also talked about former President Trump's comments on Russia, with Haley saying in part:

"What bothers me about this is: Don't take the side of a thug who kills his opponents. Don't take the side of someone who has gone in and invaded a country and half a million people have died or been wounded because of Putin. Don't take the side of someone who continues to lie. I dealt with Russia every day. The last thing we ever want to do is side with Russia."

Furthermore, Brennan and Haley discussed Trump's comments on the military, with Haley sharing in part:

"It's insulting to military members. It's insulting to military families. And the part that bothers me is he continues to do this...This is about what it says to every member who sacrifices for us. This is about what it says to every military family who sacrifices alongside of them. We can't have someone who sits there and mocks our men and women who are trying to protect America. It's a pattern. It's a pattern of chaos. It's a pattern of irresponsibility. It's a pattern of just saying things that are- that are not helpful in Strengthening America. And this is a chance America's gonna get to decide."

Israel-Hamas War

Later in the interview, Brennan and Haley talked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, with Brennan sharing that "half U.S. adults polled believe that the military response from Israel in the Gaza Strip has gone too far," and asked Haley her thoughts on it.

"I will never say that any American person is wrong. It's not for a leader to say whether they're wrong, or right, or good or bad. That's the problem that we have in America now. I think what's important is just to explain and communicate why this matters," Haley shared.

