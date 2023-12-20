President Biden confirms 10 Americans detained in Venezuela have been released

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The White House confirms that the U.S. has reached an agreement with Venezuela for a prisoner swap, which includes 10 Americans.

A statement from President Biden confirms that 10 Americans who have been detained in Venezuela are coming home.

These include six wrongfully detained Americans, 20 political prisoners, and notably a fugitive from the United States known as "Fat Leonard."

In return, the U.S. is releasing Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of President Maduro who is accused of bribery and money laundering $350 million.

The President spoke to the media as he was departing Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.