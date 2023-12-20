President Biden confirms 10 Americans detained in Venezuela have been released
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The White House confirms that the U.S. has reached an agreement with Venezuela for a prisoner swap, which includes 10 Americans.
A statement from President Biden confirms that 10 Americans who have been detained in Venezuela are coming home.
These include six wrongfully detained Americans, 20 political prisoners, and notably a fugitive from the United States known as "Fat Leonard."
In return, the U.S. is releasing Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of President Maduro who is accused of bribery and money laundering $350 million.
The President spoke to the media as he was departing Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.
"Today, ten Americans have been released from Venezuela prison. They're in an aircraft on their way home to the United States. And we've secured the release of every American being held in Venezuela on their way home. We have no higher priority than the release of detained and or Americans being held hostage. In addition to that, Venezuela thus far is keeping their commitment toward the democratic election, it's not over yet, they've made detailed commitments, we'll see if they hold them, but we're going to hold them accountable."Joe Biden, President of the United States