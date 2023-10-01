Skip to Content
National Politics

Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

By ,
today at 3:13 PM
Published 3:25 PM

ATLANTA, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99-years-old Sunday.

President Biden sent birthday wishes to the longest-living U.S. president in history in a video posted to "X," formerly known as Twitter. The president wore a "99 Jimmy Carter" baseball cap to mark the occasion, and expressing his admiration for the country's 39th president.

On Saturday, the White House displayed a "Happy Birthday" sign on the North Lawn of the White House to honor Carter's 99th birthday.

Fans began celebrating a day early. The official birthday bash at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta actually rescheduled all of their festivities to Saturday instead of Sunday because of the threat of a government shutdown. However, the museum held a naturalization ceremony for 99 new American citizens.

It remains to be seen if Carter himself will be blowing out his birthday candles.

Last Saturday, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were spotted in plains riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content