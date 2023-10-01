Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

ATLANTA, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99-years-old Sunday.

President Biden sent birthday wishes to the longest-living U.S. president in history in a video posted to "X," formerly known as Twitter. The president wore a "99 Jimmy Carter" baseball cap to mark the occasion, and expressing his admiration for the country's 39th president.

On Saturday, the White House displayed a "Happy Birthday" sign on the North Lawn of the White House to honor Carter's 99th birthday.

Fans began celebrating a day early. The official birthday bash at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta actually rescheduled all of their festivities to Saturday instead of Sunday because of the threat of a government shutdown. However, the museum held a naturalization ceremony for 99 new American citizens.

It remains to be seen if Carter himself will be blowing out his birthday candles.

Last Saturday, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were spotted in plains riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival.