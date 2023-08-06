Skip to Content
Former VP and 2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence on Trump indictment

today at 10:50 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Trump's legal team has claimed Trump only asked former Vice President Mike Pence to delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021 to allow states to conduct an audit.

"That's not what happened," Pence told Major Garrett on Sunday's episode of Face the Nation. "Look, President Trump was wrong. He was wrong then. He's wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election. And more and more Americans are coming up to me every day and recognizing that, and for my part, I'm running for president in part because, frankly, President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution that day, but I chose the Constitution, and I always will."

When asked if he believes former President Trump can receive a fair trial in the Jan. 6 case in Washington D.C., former Vice President Mike Pence said, "I would hope so."

"The president’s entitled to a presumption of innocence and I have every confidence that he'll make his case in court," Pence added.

Dillon Fuhrman

