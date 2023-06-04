Representative Graves on debt ceiling deal and future goals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Sunday's episode of Face the Nation, Louisiana Representative Garret Graves spoke with Margaret Brennan about the successful debt ceiling deal and future deals on other issues like immigration reform and border security.

"The negotiations certainly were in good faith, but they also included a lot of candor. We had some tense moments throughout, but I'd love to tell you that we could build upon this. We certainly have a crisis in the energy space. We continue to have a financial crisis. And as you indicated, immigration is a huge issue where we should be able to work together," Graves detailed.

Additionally, they talked about the Far Right Republicans and if they will pursue removing Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Look, there were erosion of trust issues because folks went out and began attempting to define or interpret a deal while we were still in negotiations. There wasn't even an agreement struck. And of course, their interpretation or definition of the agreement, as you can imagine, was flawed in regard to Speaker McCarthy. This speaker has been one of the best strategies we've ever had delivering transformative immigration, energy parents, Bill of Rights, and other legislation that looking back in previous Congresses, not even one of these things has been done much less. We're about 10 huge wins this year," Graves answered.

When asked if he rules out a government shutdown in the fall, Graves said, "I'm not ruling out anything. It depends on how reasonable each side is. Obviously in the negotiations. It's very difficult to predict, but I want to be clear. Republicans are gonna demand continuing to build upon the success that we were able to achieve in debt, ceiling negotiations, in changing the way that Washington spends."