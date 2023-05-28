House Minority Leader speaks out on debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the budget deal struck between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

When asked if Speaker McCarthy, saying on Fox News Sunday that “one thing Hakeem told me” was “there’s nothing in the bill for them. There’s not one thing in the bill for Democrats," Leader Jeffries says that he has “no idea what he’s talking about,” because he has not been able to “review the actual legislative text.”

He adds that he has not spoken to McCarthy since Saturday. However, Jeffries guaranteed that the American people would not see a default.

"And that's why I'm thankful that President Biden has reached a resolution. And that's also why I'm thankful that, notwithstanding the fact that they were trying to jam 10 year spending caps down the throats of the American people, we were able to apparently match up a freeze in spending consistent with 2023 levels, not the 2022 levels, that’s what they were trying to extract, and thankful that we avoided a catastrophic default," Jeffries expressed.