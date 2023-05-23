Uvalde mass shooting; Victims remembered in one year anniversary

TEXAS, Uvalde. (NBC / KYME, KECY-TV) - Tomorrow marks one year following the deaths of nineteen children and 2 adults who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The community speaks out 1 year later with a flood of emotions and unanswered questions. The families of the victims express their frustrations on a lack of answers.

Some families are urging state law makers to take action, by raising the legal age limit to purchase rifles such as the AR-15 and AK-47 FROM eighteen to twenty one. There are still no answers on accountability and what's being done to change governed laws moving forward. People from around the country, have poured our their support to the community experiencing the overwhelming pain and sadness. With many broken hearts and lack of information, healing seems impossible to those directly impacted by this unexplainable act of evil.