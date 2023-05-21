NYC mayor on asylum seekers and death of Jordan Neely

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA, KECY) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis.

“The federal government has pledged $30 million to help us with the migrant crisis, but that’s nowhere near enough. We’ve already spent over $1 billion and are projected to spend close to $4.3 billion," Adams expressed.

When asked if this was a discrepancy, Adams said, "I don't think that's a discrepancy...This estimate was based on a number of migrants coming into the city, and those numbers have clearly increased. We are getting...we've received several days last week alone over 900 migrants on days. A week...over two weeks ago, approximately 4,200 in one week. When you look at the price tag, 30 million dollars comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem."

During the interview, Adams touched on the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless street artist, who died from a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway train.

"You know, it breaks my heart how Jordan lost his life, who happens to have the same name as my son, and our focus should be on how he died. And we need to look at how he lived and ensure that the other Jordans out there receive the care they deserve. I spend many days in the subway system talking to those who are in that condition. And if we don't get help from the state government to ensure that we can use involuntary removals with those who are in danger to themselves and can't take care of basic needs, we may be facing a potential problem like this again, and that's what we need to do. We need to make sure that we go after those other Jordan Neely’s that are there looking for care," Adams spoke.