2 week deadline for Congress to make a decision on the “Debt Default”

Washington D.C. (NBC / KYME, KECY-TV) - The White House and Congressional leaders are two weeks out from the Debt Ceiling deadline. Negotiations on striking a deal are still in the works, as President Biden attends the G7 Summit in Japan. Questions looming on decreasing the budget, or raising the debt limit. Tensions are mounting, as Republicans push for spending cuts, while Democrats urge defaulting is not an option.

Treasury Secretary Yellen warned, If the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling by early June, default would trigger an "economic and financial catastrophe." House leader, McCarthy says "anytime somebody wants to raise the debt ceiling ceiling more, show me where you want to save more. If we're able to save $5 trillion to raise the debt ceiling and you want to go longer, you got to be open to doing more items as well."

The 2 sides are making progress and hopeful that final negotiations will settle by the deadline. A decision that will put the government and America in positive place, moving the country forward in a more sustainable, financial direction.