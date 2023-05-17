Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expands on newly signed bills; Protecting children’s education inside the classroom

Tampa, FL. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill package into law on Wednesday, that restricts schools from indoctrination concepts. The law prohibits education on gender identity, personal pronouns, discussions on drag queen shows, elected bathroom use and males competing in women's sports.

LGBT activists insist, the the laws are "an attack on the LGBTQ community" and will only promote more hate. Advocacy groups claim this is a condemnation against culture, freedom and will fuel more fear and divisiveness.

In a statement, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., says "The department is keeping Florida schools focused on education, teaching core subjects, rather than gender ideology or inappropriate topics." DeSantis says "We're protecting kids and we're going to protect kids when it's popular, we'll protect kids even when you take some incoming as a result of maybe offending some ideologies or some agendas out there but that's fine."

The new bills strike controversary among Democrats, who opposed the the legislation, while Republicans hold the super-majority in both chambers and approved the bills for Gov. DeSantis' signature.