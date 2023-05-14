Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley speaks out on border crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley spoke with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan Sunday on what her immigration policy would be if she became president.

Haley said that the U.S. should not revive the Trump-era family separation policy: “It should never get to that point. No, we should not be separating families, but we shouldn't be taking families that we don't have any control over.”

Haley laid blame on both parties regarding the migration crisis at the border: “This is a crisis created by Republicans and Democrats. This very much should have been dealt with a long time ago and it wasn't… Instead of catch and release, let's go to catch and deport. We have to be serious about the fact that we are a country of laws.”

Haley, when asked whether she would keep sanctions on economically distressed counties from which many migrants to the U.S. southern border originate: “I think we need to stop the bleeding at the border and completely do immigration reform before we can think of taking anybody else into this country.”