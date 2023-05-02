U.S. announces massive crackdown on international Fentanyl trafficking

Washington D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Attorney General Merrick Garland announced today, nearly 300 people were arrested in an opioid, fentanyl operation, as U.S. law enforcement officials and international partners confiscated over $53 million in drugs. One of the largest, dark web marketplace operations of its kind.

The fentanyl overdose crisis in our country is rapidly spreading. Foreign partners continue working with U.S. authorities to raise awareness and curb one of the largest, most violent, prolific operations in the world.

At a press conference today, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "Our message to criminals on the dark web is this, 'You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.'"