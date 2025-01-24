Yuma residents witness history at inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some locals made the trip to our nation's capitol for President Donald Trump's inauguration Monday.

Gary Snyder was in attendance, along with his family, to witness history in the making first hand.

Snyder said certain moments of the event are some he'll always remember: "The face that my son made when he saw President Trump in person at the gala...He's looking around seeing there’s not many people there and to be one of the people especially at his age to be there and see what Trump is gonna do for him was special."

Snyder said it's a moment he'll always treasure.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls was also in attendance during Monday's inauguration, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans across the country.

Nicholls says a change in administration paves the way for new opportunities.

"I think a change in administration is always an opportunity to change up the way the government is doing things and hopefully, it will be for the better," Mayor Nicholls said.

The mayor added that the event wasn't just memorable, but it gave him hope for stronger ties between local government and the new administration.

"I'm looking forward to that renewed engagement at the federal level, and really being able to bring our issues forward, whether it's immigration or transportation or Ports of Entry...whatever the issues are," Nicholls expressed.

Both Snyder and Nicholls said they hope the Trump administration will address issues important to communities like Yuma.