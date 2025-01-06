Skip to Content
Local Politics

New Yuma County officials sworn in

By
Published 11:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - County officials who were elected in 2024 were sworn in Monday morning.

Yuma County Superior Court Presiding Judge David M. Haws administered the ceremonial Oaths of Office to the following elected officials:

Board of Supervisors

District 1: Martin Porchas

District 2: Jonathan W. Lines

District 3: Darren R. Simmons

District 4: Marco A. "Tony" Reyes

District 5: Lynne Pancrazi

County Offices

County Assessor: Steven "Stevie" Seale

County Attorney: Karolyn Kaczorowski

County Recorder: David Lara

County School Superintendent: Thomas C. Hurt

County Treasurer: David Alexandre

Sheriff: Leon N. Wilmot

Superior Court Judges

Division 1: Mark W. Reeves

Division 4: David M. Haws (Hon. Superior Court Judge Nelson will swear in Judge Haws)

Division 6: Nathaniel T. Sorenson

Division 7: Darci D. Weede

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content