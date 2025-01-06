New Yuma County officials sworn in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - County officials who were elected in 2024 were sworn in Monday morning.
Yuma County Superior Court Presiding Judge David M. Haws administered the ceremonial Oaths of Office to the following elected officials:
Board of Supervisors
District 1: Martin Porchas
District 2: Jonathan W. Lines
District 3: Darren R. Simmons
District 4: Marco A. "Tony" Reyes
District 5: Lynne Pancrazi
County Offices
County Assessor: Steven "Stevie" Seale
County Attorney: Karolyn Kaczorowski
County Recorder: David Lara
County School Superintendent: Thomas C. Hurt
County Treasurer: David Alexandre
Sheriff: Leon N. Wilmot
Superior Court Judges
Division 1: Mark W. Reeves
Division 4: David M. Haws (Hon. Superior Court Judge Nelson will swear in Judge Haws)
Division 6: Nathaniel T. Sorenson
Division 7: Darci D. Weede