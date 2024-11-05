Skip to Content
Election day is underway in Yuma County

today at 6:46 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With election day officially underway, people throughout Yuma cCounty have been lining up at the voting centers all day to cast their ballots. The Yuma County Recorder's Office shared that they expected a big volume of voters coming in on Election Day, and that expectation turned to reality. Over 4,000 people cast their votes on Tuesday.

They have 9 different voting centers open, so people can have multiple options to vote throughout Yuma County, including the city of Yuma, Foothills, and San Luis. They say that locals started lining up before voting centers even opened at 6 A.M.

They also have some advice on how to help the lines move faster if you're still planning to vote in person today.

“I think it’s important to come prepared with kind of like an idea of what you have in mind, where you’re going to vote, what you’re going for, and then to have your ID ready," said Arylyn Galaviz with Yuma County.

Yuma County will be posting voting center line wait times on their social media pages every hour on the hour. Early results are expected to come in as early as 8 P.M. We’ll update you with those numbers as soon as they're in both on air and here on our website.

