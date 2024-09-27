Meet the Yuma County treasurer candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- There are two candidates running for Yuma County Treasurer, including the current incumbent.

The Yuma County Recorder Angela Pancrazi Moreno is running to keep her spot, but there is a Republican contender, David Alexandre, who is looking to win her seat.

Yuma native incumbent Angela Pancrazi Moreno is Yuma County’s current treasurer.

She says her experience as Chief Investment Officer, Board Member for the Arizona Association of Counties, and also treasurer for the board of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers has prepared her for the position .

“As Chief Investment Officer, I have generated millions of investment dollars for the county which in turn helps take the burden off of tax payer while increasing the service that the county provides," said Pancrazi Moreno.

Meanwhile Republican candidate David Alexandre is a Yuma born and raised blue collar worker who says he’s prepared for the roll through his financial background working with city contracts

He says he's also worked on multi-million dollar contracts with the state of Arizona.

“People pay taxes. They want to know where their money is going. They want to make sure it’s secure. They want to have questions answered when they do that.I want to make sure that all staff are properly trained. They have all the tools all the necessities they need in order to answer the public's’ questions," said David Alexandre.

They both share what they would accomplish in the position.

“I’d like to continue to protect our tax payer dollars and to be tranparent and remain actively involved in the communtiy representing yuma county on a state and natonal level," Angela Pancrazi Moreno

“I’m not looking to re-invent the wheel. I'm just going to put some new tread on it. Get the wheel going. Got a younger generation out there buying homes and paying taxes. They have no idea what’s going on. I want to be able to give that advice, make sure staff have all the tools they need. I want everybody to be happy and just keep driving the future," said David Alexandre.