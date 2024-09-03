New criminal conviction fee would fund for a first responder death financial benefit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Proposition 311 would impose a $20 fee to each every conviction for a criminal offense to pay a benefit of $250,000 to the spouse or children of a first responder who is killed in the line of duty.

The prop is set to be on the November ballot in Arizona and was sponsored by David Gowan, Arizona Senator for District 19 and says this is just another way to back up the people that protect us each day.