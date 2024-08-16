Proposition 140 may be heading to November ballot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Maricopa judge has ruled that Arizona voters will have the chance to vote on whether the state will have open primary elections in the future.

Proposition 140 would allow people to vote for a candidate regardless of their political party.

However, some locals have opposing views on the matter.

"I plan to vote no for it its my vote because I'll just leave things the way they are," said Yuma local Karl Koenig.

Also known as the Make Elections Fair Act, the proposition had most of its signatures validated by a judge.

However, the initiative is being challenged in the Arizona Supreme Court.

The prop would place all primary candidates on the same ballot regardless of their political party.

"Well, I've always voted for the person, not specifically the party, because not always the parties think the way I do," said Barbara Hotsko, another Yuma local.

The prop would allow the legislature to move the top two or five vote getters forward, for races with only one open seat.

That would start on November first of 2025, and each year before every election.

Currently, voters are required to be affiliated with a political party in that party’s primary election in order to vote.

A final ruling on the issue is expected sometime next week.