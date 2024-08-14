Yuma County hosts Recount Logic and Accuracy Test

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is hosting a Recount Logic and Accuracy Test (L&A) Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the test is "to prepare" for the recount from the Primary Election late last month.

Yuma County says the test is an "essential part" of their commitment "to maintaining accurate and secure election equipment."

"Logic and Accuracy testing is a critical process used to verify that voting equipment is properly programmed and capable of accurately tabulating votes for each candidate in the election. This testing serves as one of several measures implemented by both county and state officials to ensure that the voting process is secure and reliable," the County said.

The County says the test, which started at 9:00am, is taking place at the Yuma County Recorder's Office, and the recount is for the following party, candidates and offices:

Republican Party: County Recorder Richard Colwell David Lara

Democratic Party: Board of Supervisor District 4 Marco A. "Tony" Reyes Luisa "La Maestra" Arreola



To watch the livestream of the test, click here.

Danyelle Burke North will have more information later this evening.