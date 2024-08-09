Skip to Content
Local Politics

Two local races heading towards recount

KYMA
By ,
Published 4:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local races are headed for a recount next week.

Yuma County officials announced the recount will be held next Wednesday pending a court order.

The races too close to call are the Yuma County Recorder on the Republican side and the Yuma County Supervisor for District Four.

In the race for the County Recorder, challenger David Lara leads incumbent Richard Colwell by almost 50 votes. 

Meanwhile, the race for supervisors of District Four has encumberment Tony Reyes leading Luisa Arreola by three votes.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content