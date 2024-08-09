Two local races heading towards recount

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local races are headed for a recount next week.

Yuma County officials announced the recount will be held next Wednesday pending a court order.

The races too close to call are the Yuma County Recorder on the Republican side and the Yuma County Supervisor for District Four.

In the race for the County Recorder, challenger David Lara leads incumbent Richard Colwell by almost 50 votes.

Meanwhile, the race for supervisors of District Four has encumberment Tony Reyes leading Luisa Arreola by three votes.