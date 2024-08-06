Yuma City Council Candidates Public Forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The five candidates running for three open Yuma City Council seats gathered together Monday night for a public forum.

The candidates introduced themselves and answer various questions from the public.

The questions varied from parks and recreation and Veteran care to increased community engagement.

It's events like these that allow the candidates a chance to share a little about themselves and forge a small connection with potential voters.

"Well this sort of event is the perfect model for what should happen between the government and the public a chance to come together share ideas, hear each other out and make sure we can hold each other accountable to the ideas that we share," said Yuma City Council candidate Brannick Harris.

"It's important to know who lines up with what your beliefs are so that you can make the right decision when it comes to election day," added Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.

"We as public servants know what the community wants, and the community can know what to expect from us again so they can make a decision based on what they [heard]," continued Mark Martinez, another candidate.

None of the five candidates received 50% plus one of the votes from Arizona's Primary Election and now all will be on November's General Election ballot

The candidates will have another public forum later this month.