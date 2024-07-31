Follow up on Arizona Senate and Arizona House of Representatives for District 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have been following Arizona Senate and Arizona House of Representatives for District 25 for several months now.

It’s a head to head race between Republican Kari Lake and Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego as they move forward to the General Election in November.

Lake adding if she and Presidental candidate Donald Trump are elected, she is planning on working side by side.

“With President Trump in the White House, we will finish the wall I think we are ready for the that, we will secure the border, take down the cartels and end the scourge of fentanyl that is killing an entire generation,” said Kari Lake, U.S Senate Candidate (R) for Arizona.

Arizona Representative and Candidate, Ruben Gallego says his experience has made him qualified for a seat in the senate.

“Enjoy being a marine and serving my country in combat in Iraq growing up working class working in, you know, factories working in restaurants really understanding what it means to actually try to make a dollar, stretch a dollar,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego U.S Senate Candidate (D) for Arizona.

For the Arizona House of Representatives District 25, there are a total of four candidates running with only the top two advancing to the General Election. There already has been one winner announced which is Rep. Michael Carbone.

Nick Kupper is currently leading in second place with Yuma local Gary Garcia Snyder trailing just a little behind.