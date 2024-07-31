City Council Candidate react to early polls

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some of the City Council candidates were able to share with us their initial reactions to the early polls.

Karen Watts previously served on the council from 2017 to 2022.

While Deputy Mayor Morris, who is the only incumbent running, has served from 2020 to 2024.

As of now, no candidates have received 50% of the votes so they will move on to the general election.

Watts and Morris were able to share with us their initial reactions to the early results.

“I feel really good you know it was nerve-racking last night watching the numbers come in but I’m very appreciative to all the support that I’ve received and I’m real excited to the road going forward to the general election," said City of Yuma Deputy Mayor Chris Morris

“I’m very honored and happy to be you know in the first place it just shows how much my work my volunteers and myself put in," expressed City Council candidate Karen Watts.

The candidates are holding a candidate forum where they will answer questions submitted by the public next Monday at Yuma Regional Medical Center.