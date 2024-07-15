Local politicians share their reaction to the Trump rally shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More local leaders are sharing their reaction to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Philadelphia over the weekend.

According to sources, the FBI is working to learn more about the 20-year-old suspected shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers following the assassination attempt.

Over the weekend, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls shared his reaction to the shooting while adding that he reached out to the Trump campaign and the Mayor of Butler, Pennsylvania, offering his support.

"It's just a real sad commentary on where we are as a nation...that political dialogue is looking to be replaced with bullets and and shootings," said Mayor Nicholls.

In addition, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), who represents the 25th Congressional District that includes Imperial Valley, shared this statement with News 11 over the weekend saying:

"I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process."

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have reaction from Representatives Brian Fernandez and Tim Dunn later this evening.