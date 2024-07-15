Skip to Content
Local Politics

Local politicians share their reaction to the Trump rally shooting

Fox News / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
By ,
New
today at 2:06 PM
Published 2:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More local leaders are sharing their reaction to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Philadelphia over the weekend.

According to sources, the FBI is working to learn more about the 20-year-old suspected shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers following the assassination attempt.

Over the weekend, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls shared his reaction to the shooting while adding that he reached out to the Trump campaign and the Mayor of Butler, Pennsylvania, offering his support.

"It's just a real sad commentary on where we are as a nation...that political dialogue is looking to be replaced with bullets and and shootings," said Mayor Nicholls.

In addition, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), who represents the 25th Congressional District that includes Imperial Valley, shared this statement with News 11 over the weekend saying:

"I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process."

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have reaction from Representatives Brian Fernandez and Tim Dunn later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content