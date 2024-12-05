Skip to Content
California Governor Gavin Newsom to visit U.S.-Mexico border

today at 12:24 PM
Published 12:43 PM

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Govenor Gavin Newsom is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference comes during the governor's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County.

The press release says Newsom is expected to make an announcement regarding transnational commerce and border security during the press conference.

