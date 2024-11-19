Skip to Content
California State Assembly District 23 candidate holds event in Indio

By , ,
today at 5:38 AM
Published 5:58 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican California State Assembly candidate for District 36 Jeff Gonzalez held a special event Monday in Indio regarding his race.

Gonzalez says he's ready to serve as the California State Assembly member, and says there's a lot of pressure when it comes to a huge role like this, but he already has a plan to serve the area.

"First thing I want to do is go back to the community and start forming groups almost like town halls for different things...different needs that are going on in the community: Public safety, education, water, [and] lithium healthcare. We need to bring this together and bring stakeholders together so their voice can be heard," Gonzalez shared.

Gonzalez is currently leading against his opponent, Joey Acuna, but The Associated Press has not officially called the race yet in his favor.

