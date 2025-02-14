Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

State Republicans pass election reform bill to improve voting security

MGN
By ,
Published 11:39 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - A major election reform bill is moving through Arizona’s Legislature.

House Republicans passed House Bill 2703, a measure they say is aimed at improving election security and speeding up ballot counting.

The bill sets a firm deadline for returning early ballots at voting locations at 7 p.m. the Friday before election day to prevent last-minute backlogs.

It also allows on-site tabulation during early voting and strengthens chain-of-custody procedures.

Another key change is that voters must confirm their address before receiving a mail-in ballot to reduce errors and ensure accuracy.

Supporters say these reforms will streamline the process, reduce delays and restore confidence in arizona’s elections.

The bill now moves to the senate for consideration.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content