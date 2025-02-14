State Republicans pass election reform bill to improve voting security

(KYMA, KECY) - A major election reform bill is moving through Arizona’s Legislature.

House Republicans passed House Bill 2703, a measure they say is aimed at improving election security and speeding up ballot counting.

The bill sets a firm deadline for returning early ballots at voting locations at 7 p.m. the Friday before election day to prevent last-minute backlogs.

It also allows on-site tabulation during early voting and strengthens chain-of-custody procedures.

Another key change is that voters must confirm their address before receiving a mail-in ballot to reduce errors and ensure accuracy.

Supporters say these reforms will streamline the process, reduce delays and restore confidence in arizona’s elections.

The bill now moves to the senate for consideration.