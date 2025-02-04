Two immigration protests break out in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two immigration protests broke out in Phoenix as community activists celebrate "Day Without Immigrants" to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which include mass deportations and an influx of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids around the country.

Monday marked the fourth day of demonstrations in the Valley, less than 24 hours after several police vehicles were damaged and explosive devices, large rocks, chunks of concrete, and glass bottles were thrown at law enforcement officers in Glendale.

A group of protesters could be seen near ICE's Phoenix Field Office in Downtown Phoenix and were marching east on Palm Lane from Central Avenue, blocking traffic in the vicinity.

In addition, a large gathering could be seen about three miles away at the Arizona State Capitol, where demonstrators stayed on Capitol grounds and were not blocking traffic.

The Associated Press (AP) reported last week that more than 700 immigration arrests were made daily in a week period, more than double the daily average in a 12-month period through September under the Biden administration.

Changes to immigration policy and enforcement have led to heated discussion and debate in recent weeks as Trump took office.